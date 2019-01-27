U.S. & WORLD

Florida Taco Bell evacuated after fisherman finds grenade, drives to restaurant before calling 911: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

A Taco Bell in Ocala, Florida, was temporarily evacuated Saturday after a magnet fisher found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before calling 911, according to local authorities. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. --
A Florida Taco Bell was temporarily evacuated after a man found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before alerting police.

The evacuation unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida, according to local authorities, who said the man found the grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha. He then placed it into his trunk and made the trip northwest to Taco Bell before calling 911, police said.


The Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene and "removed the grenade without incident," Ocala police said. The bomb squad will dispose of the grenade, which was identified as an authentic World War II hand grenade.

The Taco Bell reopened shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the fisher who found the grenade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taco bellu.s. & worldfloridabizarregrenadefishingbomb squad
U.S. & WORLD
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'Princess Diaries 3'
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend, sheriff says
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
COLD COMING: Highs could near 72° Monday before crashing to a 27° wind chill Tuesday
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Bexar Co. K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect
88-year-old shoots gun on bus, falls down stairs
Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'Princess Diaries 3'
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
Show More
Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Congressman Crenshaw held a food drive for government workers
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse
More News