First Lady Jill Biden visits Houston ahead of Election Day to encourage people to vote

First Lady Biden made multiple stops in the Bayou City to encourage people to vote as Election Day nears

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Houston on Sunday and made multiple stops to encourage people to vote ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Dr. Biden's first stop was at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on North MacGregor Way. She spoke to parishioners about the power of faith and healing after losing her son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

After what she calls a divisive time in the country, Dr. Biden encouraged the congregation to unite and elect leaders to help the community heal.

"Right now is the time for action. So much is at stake in this election, and with the polls closing in just two days, we all need to make our voices heard. We must speak up for justice and democracy. We must fight for families who are struggling. We must vote. Choosing who leads our community is one way we can live out our faith," Dr. Biden said.

"Every single vote counts."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was with the First Lady at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Biden also appeared at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and two political events with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

