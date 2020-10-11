Politics

Jill Biden set to visit Houston for early voting rally

Pres. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been traveling state to state to encourage citizens to vote in the November election, and now the former second lady is joining in.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will visit El Paso, Dallas and Houston for a series of "Get Out the Vote" rallies in an effort to encourage residents to cast their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket, and to vote early to avoid any hassle on Nov. 3.

Her trail will start on Oct. 13, the first day of early voting, in El Paso alongside former Congressman Beto O'Rourke and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Dr. Biden will then go to Dallas where she will be joined by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Congressman Marc Veasey, Congressman Colin Allred, and Congressional candidate Candace Valenzuela.

In Houston, Dr. Biden will end the day of activities with a rally along with special guests Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Mayor Sylvester Turner at an undisclosed location.

Back in August, Dr. Biden offered a deeply personal and hopeful endorsement of her husband as a man who can lead the nation through adversity during the Democratic National Convention.

