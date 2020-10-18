Society

Dallas teen joins nearly 800 other girls in becoming first female Eagle Scouts

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager in Dallas broke through barriers and became one of the first female Eagle Scouts.

Cami Timmons, 16, joined the Scouts last year, just after they announced that girls could join.

Timmons collected enough badges since then, has done a sufficient amount of volunteer work and shown the leadership needed to join the nearly 800 other girls around the country to be awarded Eagle Scout.

An Eagle court of honor ceremony is set for the end of October.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Meet the Eagle Scout sewing hundreds of face masks during the virus outbreak
Houston-based troop recognizes 12 members for Eagle Scout achievement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasgirl scoutsboy scoutsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakewood Church reopens for in-person worship
What happened to fall weather? Here's when it'll return
Houston Texans look to bring down undefeated Tennessee Titans
Officer gets state-of-the-art wheelchair after helicopter crash
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Oct. 18
How some restaurants flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic
Next named storm likely to form soon
Show More
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Mayor Turner announces new guidelines for churches to reopen
Astros' historic comeback falls short in ALCS Game 7
Harris Co. closing in on 600K early voters after 1st 5 days
George Floyd honored with bike ride through Third Ward
More TOP STORIES News