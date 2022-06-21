COVID-19 vaccine

First children under 5 receive COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Children's Hospital

By Crystal Beavers
Siblings 1st kids under 5 to receive COVID vaccine at Texas Children's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two pairs of siblings became the first children under the age of 5 years old to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Texas Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Neither 3-year-old George nor his 10-month-old sister Hope Farrow shed a tear as they each got their shots.

SEE RELATED: COVID vaccine: US opens Pfizer, Moderna shots for kids under 5

The children's mother, Anna Farrow, said George was born at just 26 weeks and that the family spent 10 months at the hospital after his birth.

"So after we came home, we were on germ watch and very protective. We had about six months of regular childhood and then the pandemic hit, so this is sort of the beginning of a regular childhood. We're very excited," Farrow said.

As for what the family is most looking forward to, George is finally getting to go to preschool, and they're taking a trip to New England this weekend to visit family who will be meeting baby Hope for the very first time.

The Vakil brothers also got their shots.

SEE ALSO: FDA committee clears the way for kids 6-17 to get another COVID vaccine option in Moderna

Three-year-old Gian Vakil had three open-heart surgeries in his first five months of life.

"Being immunocompromised is a great opportunity to be the first to get vaccinated. Hope more people get vaccinated so this age group is protected," dad Sohal Vakil said.

Texas Children's Hospital is accepting online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for anyone over the age of 6 months, which can be made through their website.
