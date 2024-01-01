Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands shares photo of baby boy born at 12:01 am on New Year's Day

Welcome to the world, Griffin Beck Golemon!

Welcome to the world, Griffin Beck Golemon!

Welcome to the world, Griffin Beck Golemon!

Welcome to the world, Griffin Beck Golemon!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family rang in the New Year the most special way... by welcoming a baby boy into the world!

Little Griffin Beck Golemon was one of the first babies born in 2024.

Memorial Hermann shared his photo and said he was born at 12:01 a.m. Monday at their hospital in The Woodlands.

Griffin joins two older brothers.

Hospital officials said he and his parents are doing well.

Last week, the Houston Health Department released a list of the most popular baby names from 2023.

SEE ALSO: Emma, Liam among city's most popular baby names of 2023, Houston Health Department says

While Griffin didn't make the list, for the fourth year in a row, Liam, Noah, and Mateo held onto the top spots for boys.

Those names have dominated the list since 2019.

Santiago, Sebastian, Dylan, Elijah, Lucas, Oliver, and Daniel were also very popular this year. They also made the top 10 in 2022, except for Lucas.

Emma, Mia, and Camila dominated the top three spots for the girls. Emma has held the top spot since 2020.

Olivia dropped to fourth after being the most popular girl's name in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and then taking second in 2022.