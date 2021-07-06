explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

Fireworks injuries 2021: Those hurt in Ohio expected to be OK, officials say
Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

Four people were hurt Sunday when stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at an Ohio block party, officials said.



Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
