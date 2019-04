EMBED >More News Videos Video from SkyEye shows smoke coming from the building and damage as firefighters work to extinguish any flames.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a fireworks building in north Houston.The warehouse is located at Highway 249 at Bammel.Video from SkyEye showed smoke coming from the building and damage as firefighters worked to extinguish any flames.Fire officials told ABC13 that there are active rounds in the building and that you can hear some fireworks going off inside.There's no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.Meanwhile, deputies are blocking northbound and southbound traffic in the area.Stay with ABC13 as this story develops.