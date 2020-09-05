Firefighter attacked while responding to SE Houston gas station incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter was attacked overnight while he was trying to help after an incident at a gas station, police said.It happened on Old Spanish Trail near Scott around 10 p.m. Friday and began when a driver ran over a gas station employee, according to Houston police.The driver was in a Honda Accord and left the employee seriously injured when they ran them down. The employee was expected to survive.When first responders arrived, police said that's when the driver assaulted a firefighter."It looks like he was also trying to fight some of these people after the initial assault happened," Sgt. David Rose said.The driver faces at least one charge of assaulting a public servant.