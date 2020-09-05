Firefighter attacked while responding to SE Houston gas station incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter was attacked overnight while he was trying to help after an incident at a gas station, police said.

It happened on Old Spanish Trail near Scott around 10 p.m. Friday and began when a driver ran over a gas station employee, according to Houston police.


The driver was in a Honda Accord and left the employee seriously injured when they ran them down. The employee was expected to survive.

When first responders arrived, police said that's when the driver assaulted a firefighter.

"It looks like he was also trying to fight some of these people after the initial assault happened," Sgt. David Rose said.

The driver faces at least one charge of assaulting a public servant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonassaultattackfirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooler start to Saturday with another chance of storms
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Grand Parkway near Spring
Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1
2-year-old and grandmother missing from E. Harris County
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Plane that crashed, killing 3, was bought just a week before
Renter with disability able to avoid Labor Day eviction
Show More
Beloved Katy ISD nurse dies after COVID-19 battle
Maliyah Bass buried after girl's body found in Brays Bayou
Woman receives 2nd dose in final trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Houston man constructs his own high-water rescue vehicle
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News