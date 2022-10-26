WATCH LIVE

Firefighter will be OK after suffering heat exhaustion from house fire in SE Houston, HFD says

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 12:54PM
A neighbor reported the fire after he went over, banged on the door and rescued a man from the home, officials said. No other injuries besides the firefighter were reported.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter was rushed to a hospital with heat exhaustion after working a house fire on the east side of SH-288.

In a tweet at about 4:24 a.m., the Houston Police Department said firefighters were working to put out a fire at a home in the 5000 block of Dumore.

Officials said the fire was called in by a neighbor who went over and banged on the door. That neighbor rescued a man out of the house before firefighters arrived.

At the time, the department said no firefighters or citizens had been injured, but in an update at about 6:13 a.m., there was a report that a firefighter had suffered heat exhaustion.

The firefighter will be released soon from the hospital, officials said.

SkyEye was over the scene at about 6:45 a.m. and captured video that showed most of the fire was put out. There was some light smoke coming from what appeared to be a storage unit.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

