Woodlands home catches on fire after being struck by lightning

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters responded to a house in The Woodlands that caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening.Around 6 p.m., a fire started in the attic of a home near Etonshire Court in Shenandoah, according to The Woodlands Fire Department.According to officials, the fire started after severe weather in the area caused a lightning strike to hit the home. They also said this home was just one of many houses affected by the storms in the area.Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the flames from the inside, but then switched to quelling the blaze from the outside.Officials have not yet disclosed if anyone was injured.