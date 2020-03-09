10-year-old helps family escape house fire in NW Harris County

A family managed to escape a large house fire after officials say they were alerted by a 10-year-old.The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of Pinole Lane Court of the Cutten Green subdivision in northwest Harris County.When crews arrived, they say they saw the two-story home heavily involved, with the fire making its way down from the second floor.According to officials, the occupants in the home were asleep at the time but a 10-year-old woke up to the sound of the home burning. Officials say the child alerted everyone inside and they were able to make it out.Firefighters say they are working to find out if the family's dog also made it out. The fire is currently under investigation.