Authorities work to identify suspect who threw fire bomb at Pasadena apartment

Surveillance video sent to ABC13 shows a person running through the parking lot, throwing the device on the pavement, and it bursting into flames.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone threw fire bombs into an apartment complex parking lot over the weekend, and now the Pasadena Fire Marshal is working to identify the person responsible.

It happened Saturday night in the Victoria Village Apartment parking lot at 1705 Jenkins Road.

On Wednesday, ABC13 learned that it was actually four devices thrown over the weekend. In the surveillance video sent to us, they appear to be crude Molotov cocktails.

The video shows a person running through the parking lot, throwing the device on the pavement, and it bursting into flames.

So far, no damage has been reported at the apartments, and firefighters hope whoever is responsible doesn't look to cause any serious issues.

If you know recognize the person in the video above, you are urged to call the Pasadena Fire Marshal's Office at 713-477-1122.

Authorities say if they get a better description of the person, they will share it with the community as soon as possible.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.