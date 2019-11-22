Suspect charged for creating bomb in attempt to explode ATM

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fingerprints left behind on duct tape at a crime scene led investigators to one of two men who tried to blow up an ATM last month, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Moschella, 45, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and drug possession. He remains in jail.

Investigators say Moschella and an accomplice were caught on camera planting an explosive device at a Wells Fargo ATM on Spring Cypress on Oct. 29.

RELATED: 2 masked men wanted for leaving behind explosive on ATM machine
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows 2 masked men leave behind explosive on ATM



They were scared off by responding deputies who found the device made of canisters, wires and a stun gun. The bomb squad and its massive robot spent hours rendering the device safe. A bomb squad tech broke it down.

"He described the device as an improvised explosive device and explained that the combination of the aforementioned gases, in a confined area, ignited by a spark, caused by the taser would, in fact, cause the device to detonate, which would cause serious bodily injury or death and substantial property damage," a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday.

"Wow, that's a pretty interesting case," a magistrate judge commented before setting bond.

No one was hurt. Investigators were able to lift fingerprints from some duct tape which they say matched Moschella's. He has a criminal record which includes drug possession, forgery and evading.

When he was arrested on Tuesday, authorities say they seized more than 60 grams of methamphetamine and a brand-new Audi SUV, stolen from a dealership in the middle of the night.

Moschella, who was out on bond for forgery when the bomb was planted, is now being held on bond totaling $115,000 for the two charges. He is due back in court on Monday.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftcrimeatmdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge gives final approval to Harris Co. bail deal
Driver runs over homeless man's hand while he grabbed change
JJ Watt met Justin Verlander and Kate Upton before Texans game
Neighbor charged after Harding raid released from jail
Airplane engine catches fire during flight
Out-of-town car burglars fail to outrun deputies after chase
Man sues church and HPD officer after Taser used on him
Show More
Free $500 on Thanksgiving? Just solve this riddle
High school student suffers possible 'vaping overdose': HFD
Texans tailgaters team up for domestic abuse victims
District judge under indictment plans campaign
Siblings get teens to pledge against distracted driving
More TOP STORIES News