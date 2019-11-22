Suspect charged for creating bomb in attempt to explode ATM

Thomas Moschella, 45, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and drug possession. He remains in jail.
Investigators say Moschella and an accomplice were caught on camera planting an explosive device at a Wells Fargo ATM on Spring Cypress on Oct. 29.
They were scared off by responding deputies who found the device made of canisters, wires and a stun gun. The bomb squad and its massive robot spent hours rendering the device safe. A bomb squad tech broke it down.
"He described the device as an improvised explosive device and explained that the combination of the aforementioned gases, in a confined area, ignited by a spark, caused by the taser would, in fact, cause the device to detonate, which would cause serious bodily injury or death and substantial property damage," a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday.
"Wow, that's a pretty interesting case," a magistrate judge commented before setting bond.
No one was hurt. Investigators were able to lift fingerprints from some duct tape which they say matched Moschella's. He has a criminal record which includes drug possession, forgery and evading.
When he was arrested on Tuesday, authorities say they seized more than 60 grams of methamphetamine and a brand-new Audi SUV, stolen from a dealership in the middle of the night.
Moschella, who was out on bond for forgery when the bomb was planted, is now being held on bond totaling $115,000 for the two charges. He is due back in court on Monday.
