lottery

Powerball drawing results for Saturday's $350M jackpot

Winning numbers for the $350 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday evening.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

There was no winner after the drawing on Wednesday, May 29.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.

Wiconsin winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A person in Wisconsin who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million is expected to claim that prize Tuesday.


Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballpersonal financemega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Masked robbers attack man after he buys lottery tickets: video
Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25M lottery ticket
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News