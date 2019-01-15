PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay

EMBED </>More Videos

The government shutdown has become the longest in U.S. history. Here's what happened and what will happen if the situation is not resolved.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown, nearly 60 percent of its workforce, to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.

With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week.

There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.

Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRSgovernment shutdownPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Your tax refund is in doubt if government shutdown persists
Mega Millions Results: Winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure
Former World Series MVP pitcher arrested in north Texas
Man accused of chasing teen driver before fatal wreck out of jail
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
Government shutdown causing more robocalls
Show More
HPD officer rammed off road by carjacking suspect
Conroe security guard accused of sending nude photo to teens
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Child in Harris County saves family from house fire
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car
More News