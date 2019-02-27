PERSONAL FINANCE

Here's what you can do at the rodeo for $2 on Family Wednesday

Want to go to the rodeo but need to save money? Head down there today!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are on a budget but still want to get your fill of rodeo fun, you're in luck.

It's Family Wednesday, which means $2 discounts.

It used to be called Value Wednesday, but the idea is the same: bring your family and give your budget a break at the same time.

If you have kids under 12, they get in free to NRG Park and that includes Agventure and Kids Country Carnival.

The kid's carnival rides will cost just $2, and games are also $2. That deal lasts from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Free admission is offered until 7 p.m. and is also for seniors 60 and over.

You can eat on the cheap as well.

Two dollar menu items can be found at several different vendors, offering foodie treats such as popcorn, lemonade, mini corn dogs, pretzels and mini churros.

"You can spend a lot of time in here. You can go visit the Harris County beekeepers to learn about bees and honey. You can go through the breed row barn and see the different breeds of animals, and you can see animals born at any time here at the birthing center," said Julie Bass, Executive Director of Exhibits and Attractions.



Brooks and Dunn is the headliner Wednesday night.

Family Wednesday does not include concert tickets. You have to buy them separately.

Right now, there are standing room only tickets available for the Brooks and Dunn concert. Those tickets cost $18.

The Family Wednesday deals will be available every Wednesday during the rodeo and they last until 7 p.m.

