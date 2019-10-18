Personal Finance

Digital bank Chime goes off-line leaving millions of customers without cash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of people have been stranded in restaurants, gas stations, airports and grocery stores with no way to pay after their mobile bank suffered an outage.

The app-based Chime bank's website and app have been down since Wednesday.

Customers' cards are being declined at retailers, and ATM's are not working either.

Chime bank posted this update on their website:

We've received questions regarding account balances. We take these matters very seriously and are investigating with our processor. Balance information has been temporarily removed from the app until we can provide the most up to date balance. Thanks for your patience, your money is safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonbankpower outagemoneybanksfinanceatm
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in South Loop crash
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Impeachment Hearing: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland
Sunshine and slow warming today
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other
Lash lice becoming more common in eyelash extensions
Woman shot in head while driving on 610 after leaving bar
Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News