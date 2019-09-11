Final arrest in Houston gang shooting that killed innocent man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2542395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person is in custody this morning following a middle of the afternoon shooting and carjacking that left one person dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two years ago, a southeast Houston neighborhood was terrorized by four young men, all gang members according to detectives.Metroy Harris, who was 27 at the time, was arrested one day after an incident that garnered national attention. Two months later, Deandre Watson was charged. Now, police say 23-year-old Marcus Christopher and 26-year-old Marquis Erskin are also linked to the crimes.It all happened in October 2017.Police say the four men were armed with rifles and an assault weapon and shot two people in the 6800 block of London Street in southeast Houston. The men crashed their car and proceeded to carjack a woman and her 11-month-old niece in a minivan.The woman was able to get her baby out of the car seat before the men took off. They were not hurt.More than 30 rounds were fired during the incident, according to investigators. Police said the men were also linked to an earlier shooting nearby that day that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.Investigators say the men hoped for a retaliatory attack on a rival gang, and an attempt to maintain status. Now, Harris, Watson, Erskin, and Christopher are all accused of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.If convicted, they could all could face up to life in prison.