caught on camera

Final arrest in Houston gang shooting that killed innocent man

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two years ago, a southeast Houston neighborhood was terrorized by four young men, all gang members according to detectives.

Metroy Harris, who was 27 at the time, was arrested one day after an incident that garnered national attention. Two months later, Deandre Watson was charged. Now, police say 23-year-old Marcus Christopher and 26-year-old Marquis Erskin are also linked to the crimes.

It all happened in October 2017.

Police say the four men were armed with rifles and an assault weapon and shot two people in the 6800 block of London Street in southeast Houston. The men crashed their car and proceeded to carjack a woman and her 11-month-old niece in a minivan.

READ MORE: 3 suspects on the run after street corner murder and carjacking

The woman was able to get her baby out of the car seat before the men took off. They were not hurt.

More than 30 rounds were fired during the incident, according to investigators. Police said the men were also linked to an earlier shooting nearby that day that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.

Investigators say the men hoped for a retaliatory attack on a rival gang, and an attempt to maintain status. Now, Harris, Watson, Erskin, and Christopher are all accused of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

If convicted, they could all could face up to life in prison.

RELATED: Police interview one man in connection with deadly shooting, carjacking in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos

One person is in custody this morning following a middle of the afternoon shooting and carjacking that left one person dead.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Related topics:
houstonmurderhouston police departmentcaught on cameracarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Car nearly split in half in crash with METRORail: VIDEO
Strangers pull man from burning car along Hwy 249
Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava
Man sucker punches his own attorney in courtroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills pregnant woman
JJ Watt sorry for knocking down boy's lollipop
Car nearly split in half in crash with METRORail: VIDEO
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Watch the Houston Democratic debate stage come together
Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
Show More
Debate roundup: Democratic hopefuls crisscross Texas
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Daycare van carrying children flips upside down
2 reports of primate on the loose in Santa Fe in 2 days
Texas A&M student said e-cigarettes landed him in ICU
More TOP STORIES News