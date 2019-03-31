Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- DPS troopers are at the scene of a deadly head-on collision on FM-1485 by Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
Troopers say two vehicles crashed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a white pick-up truck veered into the lane of a Camaro, hitting the car head on.
The Camaro burst into flames and landed in a nearby ditch, killing a woman. The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Collen Skelly, also died.
Bystanders rushed to get the woman out of the burning car, but couldn't reach her through the flames and crushed vehicle.
Kerisha Tilton works at a store nearby and heard the crash.
"Everybody was frantic trying to get that girl out," said Tilton.
They were able to remove a passenger, 22-year-old Michael Longoria, from the truck and wait with him until authorities arrived. Longoria was taken to the hospital.
Authorities found alcohol in the overturned pick-up truck, but can't confirm if the driver was impaired.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
