Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.

DPS troopers are at the scene of a deadly head-on collision on FM-1485 by Lake Houston Wilderness Park.

Troopers say two vehicles crashed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a white pick-up truck veered into the lane of a Camaro, hitting the car head on.

The Camaro burst into flames and landed in a nearby ditch, killing a woman. The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Collen Skelly, also died.

Bystanders rushed to get the woman out of the burning car, but couldn't reach her through the flames and crushed vehicle.

Kerisha Tilton works at a store nearby and heard the crash.

"Everybody was frantic trying to get that girl out," said Tilton.

They were able to remove a passenger, 22-year-old Michael Longoria, from the truck and wait with him until authorities arrived. Longoria was taken to the hospital.

Authorities found alcohol in the overturned pick-up truck, but can't confirm if the driver was impaired.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
