Neighbors rush into burning home to save quadraplegic and his wife

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials responded to a house fire call in Cypress Saturday after people were said to be inside.

"It's pretty amazing what those gentleman did to go in and get the resident out. If they hadn't done that, the chances of his survival would have been very low," said Cypress Creek Fire Chief Richard Lieder.

Inside the home was a couple; a woman and her quadriplegic husband.

Some neighbors happened to be standing outside when they saw smoke.

"He's in hospice and he's bedridden. He can't move. I mean, my main priority was to get him out. If we waited any longer, he might not have made it," neighbor Andrew Cline said. "Me and my dad didn't think we were going to make it out, to be honest with you. I've never felt like I couldn't breath like that."

Chief Lieder said the men's actions were heroic.

"We're going to submit their names for a Civilian Life Saving award. It's definitely deserved."

Cypress Creek Fire public information officer Simon VanDyk says this is a good reminder to everyone to check your smoke detectors.

"A smoke alarm has a 10 year life span. What we suggest to everyone is to take the device off. Take one down and there should be an expiration date on the back."

Residents are encouraged to reach out to Cypress Creek Fire Department, so their agency can send someone to your home to check and install a new detector for free.

Sunday, the couple began recovering from minor burns.

