Fetus discovered at north Harris County construction site

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the fetus was found Monday at the 16300 block of the North Freeway.
It is not known how long the fetus has been there or how it got to the location.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at a construction site located at 16325 North Freeway. A human fetus has been found at the location. Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/390cC4eZVU— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 3, 2020
