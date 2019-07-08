Society

Human bones found at Moncrief Park in Channelview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day at the park turned into the grim discovery of human bones.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a resident found the bones at Moncrief Park in Channelview Sunday afternoon. Deputies confirmed the bones did appear to be human.

They searched the rest of the park but did not find any other remains.

"They're on the surface laying on the grass out here," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford. "There's access to the water. (It's) unknown if those bones or a body at some point floated up. At this point, it's hard to tell. The bones appeared to be fairly aged."

Authorities say the bones will be taken to the medical examiner to try to identify the person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychannelviewpark
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News