Human bones found at Moncrief Park in Channelview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day at the park turned into the grim discovery of human bones.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a resident found the bones at Moncrief Park in Channelview Sunday afternoon. Deputies confirmed the bones did appear to be human.They searched the rest of the park but did not find any other remains."They're on the surface laying on the grass out here," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford. "There's access to the water. (It's) unknown if those bones or a body at some point floated up. At this point, it's hard to tell. The bones appeared to be fairly aged."Authorities say the bones will be taken to the medical examiner to try to identify the person.