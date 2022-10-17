Border officials seize over $1M in fentanyl found on commercial tractor-trailer

Border officials officials said the 44.35 pounds of fentanyl is the largest load found in port history at the Pharr International Bridge.

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than $1 million worth of fentanyl was seized at the border near McAllen, Texas on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

CBP officers stopped a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico and referred it for further inspection.

Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a K-9 team, officers found 19 packages of what they believe is fentanyl -- concealed within the tractor.

CBP officials said the 44.35 pounds of fentanyl is the largest load found in port history at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

In total, the drugs were worth $1,036,000, CBP said.

Officers said they seized the narcotics and the truck.

"It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, which is why our officers always work wearing personal protective equipment and use vital equipment which can identify these dangerous substances before officers handle them," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.