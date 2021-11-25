fedex

Hundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff says

By Gregory Lemos
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. -- Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, some 40 miles northeast of Birmingham, according to the local sheriff's office.

Deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to a ravine on private property, where they discovered 300 to 400 FedEx packages of assorted sizes that appeared to have been thrown into the ravine, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

"Hopefully we will have some answers soon," the office said.

An area manager for FedEx responded to the scene, the sheriff's office said, and the company "sent multiple trucks and drivers from all over the south" who were set to begin loading the packages at sunrise Thursday.

SEE ALSO | Post Office holidays 2021: USPS releases holiday deadlines to know

An update by the sheriff's office Thursday morning said officials were "making a dent" in the cleanup and recovery effort.

In a statement to CNN, FedEx said the "security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care."

"We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," the statement said. "In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamafedexgarbageu.s. & worldinvestigation
FEDEX
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Self-driving robots set to deliver FedEx packages in Houston
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
Holiday shipping deadline is today
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News