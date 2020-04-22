Federal Grill's Hedwig Village location will resume dine-in service despite COVID-19 quarantine

HOUSTON, Texas -- One Houston restaurateur has decided not to let Harris County's stay-at-home/work safe order prevent him from operating his business. Matt Brice tells CultureMap that he will reopen the dining room at the Hedwig Village location of Federal Grill for dinner service on Friday, April 24."I know some people won't like it, but on the other side I think it's time to open this economy back up -- carefully, very carefully," he says.Brice has developed an extensive series of safety and hygiene protocols designed to keep both his customers and his staff as safe as possible. They include temperature checks for employees at the beginning of every shift, only seating 30-percent of the restaurant's normal capacity, replacing common-use items like menus and salt shakers with disposable, one-time only products, and regular sanitizing of common touch points like door handles, check presenters, and pens.