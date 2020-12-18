FDA warns of hidden ingredients in male enhancement and weight loss products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for consumers to stop using nearly 50 male enhancement or weight loss products.
According to the FDA's warning, the warning is for the products sold through Amazon, eBay and other retailers. The warning comes after the administration states the products could contain hidden ingredients that may pose a risk to consumers' health.
"These products may cause potentially serious side effects and may interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking," the FDA wrote. "Despite FDA consumer warnings about similar products over the past decade, the agency continues to find potentially dangerous products available for purchase on the internet, including from online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, as well as in retail stores."
For a complete list of products included in the FDA's warning, visit the FDA's tainted products database.
