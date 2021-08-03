FCC Applications for KTRK-TV

HOUSTON -- FCC APPLICATIONS
On April 1, 2022, KTRK Television, Inc., licensee of KTRK-TV, Channel 13 (RF Channel 13) Houston, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in KTRK-TV's public file.
