I-Team

FBI issues alert on e-skimming ahead of holiday shopping season

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- The FBI has issued an alert about e-skimming just as people are set to begin their holiday shopping in the coming weeks.

E-skimming, also known as formjacking, is when a hacker installs a malicious code onto a website and captures credit, debit card numbers and other very sensitive information.

You could be shopping, filling out a job application or a government form- on what you think is a secure website.

"Your transaction goes through. You didn't realize anything was different but behind the scenes the attackers were able to get your private information," said Andrew Hoog of Chicago-based cybersecurity company Now Secure.

Cyber experts say anti-virus software may not even catch this and the scheme is on the rise, so people who are doing online shopping should be on high alert.

Cyber experts say the easiest way for most people to be vigilant is to check your credit card statements, your debit card statements each month and it's always helpful to monitor your credit score.

You can also get a credit card designated for only online purchases, which can help you streamline those transactions. This way if the information is stolen you can retain the physical card and your original card number.

Last month, I-Team reporter Jason Knowles reported on the dangers of formjacking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
internetcyberattacktechnologyfbii teamscamshoppingsecurityconsumercredit cardsidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
School bus driver says CBD use led to her losing job
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
3-year-old boy shot inside home in NW Harris County: deputies
Why no Cole? Astros manager answers for Game 7 decision
'He endangered a lot of lives' Man sparks chase in rush hour
Chilly weekend ahead, rain returns next week
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Show More
Shorter holiday shopping span means deals start sooner
Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Little girl shot in chest while trick-or-treating
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
More TOP STORIES News