Police say a man was shot and his white dodge pickup truck was stolen.



Police are looking for a pickup truck stolen from a father who was murdered inside his north Houston home.Authorities say they found the man shot to death just inside the doorway of his house on East Delz Drive near Mercedes Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.According to neighbors and witnesses, two to four men were seen leaving in a red or burgundy car.The suspects also took the victim's white, 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck when they left.The vehicle's Texas license plate number is FTP7410. The tailgate is missing.Relatives identify the victim as John Edwards. They say that someone knocked on the door and when Edwards walked outside, he was shot.Family tells Eyewitness News that none of them, including Edwards, knew the suspects.Edwards was the father of a young girl. He was also a husband. His birthday was coming up in October.His wife and daughter were not home at the time of the shooting.Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide line at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers.