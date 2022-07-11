robbery

Father shoots 2 suspects accused of trying to rob family in NW Harris County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father shoots 2 robbery suspects through car with infants in back seat

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father fended off a pair of suspected robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in northwest Harris County.

ABC13 spoke with the family, who didn't want to go on camera, but said they are all doing OK.

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in the side of the car after the father shot through the back window where his infants were still in their car seats.

The shooting unfolded around midnight in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive.

Investigators said the family had just pulled up to their home, with two infants in the backseat, when two suspects, possibly juveniles, tried to rob them.

The suspects tried getting into the car from the back doors, deputies said.

That's when the father shot at the suspects multiple times from inside the car.

Deputies said the suspects were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds by two private vehicles.

"One of the parents inside the vehicle, as the suspects were attempting to enter, one of the parents fired off several rounds and shot both of the male suspects," Sgt. J. Wheeler said. "They were transported to area hospitals."

Investigators spent time looking for video and additional evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyattempted robberyrobberyshots firedshootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Suspect shoots at employee during 1 of 2 east Houston armed robberies
Woman shot multiple times during robbery in west Houston, HPD says
Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras
2 burglars caught on doorbell camera breaking into couple's home
TOP STORIES
More extreme heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Biden to celebrate new federal gun safety law with victims' families
ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans and Texas businesses
14-year-old speaks out after parents died in murder-suicide
Houston woman killed in Guatemala after visiting family
Uvalde community vows to never forget victims of school shooting
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A's
Show More
Woman accused of $3.3 million scheme in Harris County, officials say
2-year-old present in deadly shootout in southwest Houston, police say
Harris Co. Animal Shelter is over capacity, here's what to know
Driver shot in chest, crashes into another car in SW Houston, HPD says
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
More TOP STORIES News