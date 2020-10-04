19-year-old father charged with child abuse of 2-month-old son

A father faces charges while his 2-month-old baby is fighting for his life at the hospital after being found with multiple bruises and broken ribs, according to authorities.Court records state the baby's mother found bruises and broken ribs on Sept. 28.She heard 19-year-old Alejandro Barrera arguing with the baby, so she went into the room, according to court records. She picked up the baby, and that's when she said she saw bruises and noticed something sticking out on the baby's side, she told authorities.After taking the baby to the hospital, police were called and Barrera was arrested.He told police he was home with the baby on Sept. 28, and in efforts to get the baby to stop crying, he went to the kitchen to get a bottle of milk. When he returned to the bedroom, he told police the baby had placed LEGO pieces by the door, causing him to trip and drop the baby.He said he placed the baby on his chest and squeezed him until he stopped crying.Barrera said he didn't tell anyone because they've been under CPS investigation before when the baby's mother was smoking marijuana while pregnant, according to police.Barrera's bond was set at $15,000, and a protective order was put in place.