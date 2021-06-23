Man killed while street racing friend in west Harris County, HCSO says

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash on Clay Rd near Grand Parkway. Preliminary info: the driver of a Camaro believed to be racing a Mustang on Clay Rd when a tanker truck turned in front of them, causing the Camaro to drive underneath the fuel truck. The driver of the Camaro pic.twitter.com/rPKztwU7ki — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a crash that is believed to have happened during a street race, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway. Gonzalez said the driver of a Camaro was believed to be racing a Mustang on Clay Road. Both vehicles were said to have been going 90 miles per hour.During the said race, a tanker truck turned in front of the vehicles, causing the Camaro to drive underneath the fuel truck. The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Mustang struck a curb and managed to pull into a parking lot. According to authorities, the driver of the Mustang admitted to racing and said the man in the Camaro was his friend and said he was pretty devastated."Racing is a big problem in Houston," Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. "People just need to realize these roads are not designed for this."