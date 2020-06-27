1 dead after car crashes into South Main bridge pillar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died early Saturday after losing control of her Dodge Challenger and crashing into a bridge pillar, police said.It happened some time before 2 a.m. on Stella Link Road underneath the South Main Street overpass.The woman was southbound on Stella Link when she approached the South Main interchange and failed to make the turn, according to Houston police.The Challenger she was driving crashed into a South Main bridge support. It wasn't known if speed was a factor but the damage was extensive, police said.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they believe she may not have been familiar with the area.