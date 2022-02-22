19-year-old charged for the stabbing death of her older sister in Richmond, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is accused of stabbing her older sister to death in a Richmond neighborhood, officials say.According to investigators, Antonia Reyes, 19, has been charged with murder after Yasmin Reyes, 20, was stabbed to death on Feb. 4.The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance around 4:53 p.m. at the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend.Police say, the 20-year-old was stabbed by her 19-year-old sibling and was transported to the medical center where she later succumbed to her injuries.Reyes is charged with murder and is held on a $250,000 bond in Fort Bend County Jail, records show.Investigators do not know what led to the dispute.