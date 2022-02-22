stabbing

19-year-old charged for the stabbing death of her older sister in Richmond, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is accused of stabbing her older sister to death in a Richmond neighborhood, officials say.

According to investigators, Antonia Reyes, 19, has been charged with murder after Yasmin Reyes, 20, was stabbed to death on Feb. 4.

The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance around 4:53 p.m. at the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend.

Police say, the 20-year-old was stabbed by her 19-year-old sibling and was transported to the medical center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Reyes is charged with murder and is held on a $250,000 bond in Fort Bend County Jail, records show.

Investigators do not know what led to the dispute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend county sheriff's officesiblingsstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
17-year-old dies from injuries 1 week after Katy park stabbing
6 injured in stabbing at Katy-area park, authorities say
Woman found dead after suspected robbery near Woodforest, deputies say
TOP STORIES
Video shows robbery at Chase bank that led to 9-year-old killed
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
$1.35M bond for man accused of dismembering Houston teen
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation
Car hangs off I-45 after chase ends in crash near downtown
Grab the jackets! Cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning
Show More
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
10 iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
ABC13 to analyze mail-in ballot issue in town hall Thursday
$8M proposal announced to invest in child care programs
More TOP STORIES News