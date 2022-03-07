stabbing

Man stabbed by girlfriend's ex after coming home from dinner, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was stabbed to death after dinner by girlfriend's ex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 30's was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's ex-husband late Sunday night after coming home from dinner, according to Houston police.

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Durwood and Bentley around 10 p.m. Police said the man was returning home with his girlfriend and her daughter when the girlfriend's ex-husband approached the man with a knife.

According to witnesses, an altercation broke out between the two men and the ex stabbed the the victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male victim on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they know who is responsible, but the suspect fled the scene.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimestabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
Domestic abuse advocate urge community to help victims find safety
19-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of 20-year old sister
TOP STORIES
Man shot several times while sitting in SUV outside closed nightclub
Missing Conroe musician last seen in Austin
Silver Alert issued for missing NW Houston man with dementia
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Grab a jacket & umbrella as a cold front moves in Monday morning
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Show More
Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting
Go Tejano Day! Los Tucanes de Tijuana took the stage at NRG
10K mail-in ballots not in unofficial count, Harris Co. officials say
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Houston rally shows support for Ukrainians
More TOP STORIES News