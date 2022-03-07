Man stabbed by girlfriend's ex after coming home from dinner, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 30's was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's ex-husband late Sunday night after coming home from dinner, according to Houston police.The stabbing happened at the intersection of Durwood and Bentley around 10 p.m. Police said the man was returning home with his girlfriend and her daughter when the girlfriend's ex-husband approached the man with a knife.According to witnesses, an altercation broke out between the two men and the ex stabbed the the victim.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male victim on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they know who is responsible, but the suspect fled the scene.