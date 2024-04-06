Man and 16-year-old passenger injured while driving after suspect opens fire in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to identify who is responsible for opening fire on a teenager and a man on Friday evening in southeast Houston, according to officials.

The shooting unfolded in the 8500 block of Broadway at around 10 p.m.

According to Lt. Riley with HPD, the man and the 16-year-old were driving in an unknown direction before someone approached them and opened fire several times in the car, striking them.

The man driving reportedly lost control of his car and ran through an intersection before crashing into a tree.

The teen was sitting in the passenger and fled from the scene but returned.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, who was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

According to HPD, the man is not expected to survive. The teen was transported in stable condition.

The relationship between the man and the teenager remains unclear.

Police said there were no witnesses or a suspect description.