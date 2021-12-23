plane crash

Paraglider killed in crash after collision with small plane in Fort Bend County identified

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials identify 2 victims killed in Fort Bend County plane crash

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's office has identified the paraglider who was killed after a collision with a small plane.

The pilot onboard the paraglider was identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle. A medical examiner said Tuttle died of blunt force trauma.


The crash happened Tuesday at about 9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bowser in the Fulshear area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 208 plane collided with a paraglider midair, killing both pilots on each aircraft.



The pilot of the Cessna was identified Wednesday as 35-year-old Robert Gruss. A medical examiner said he also died of blunt force trauma.

Officials said the pilot in the Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.

SkyEye video from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from the crash. At least one parachute was also seen on the ground in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyfulshearplane accidentskydiverfort bend county sheriff's officeplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
Records show plane crash victim was not allowed to fly with passengers
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News