Paraglider killed in crash after collision with small plane in Fort Bend County identified

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's office has identified the paraglider who was killed after a collision with a small plane.The pilot onboard the paraglider was identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle. A medical examiner said Tuttle died of blunt force trauma.The crash happened Tuesday at about 9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bowser in the Fulshear area.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 208 plane collided with a paraglider midair, killing both pilots on each aircraft.The pilot of the Cessna was identified Wednesday as 35-year-old Robert Gruss. A medical examiner said he also died of blunt force trauma.Officials said the pilot in the Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.SkyEye video from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from the crash. At least one parachute was also seen on the ground in the area.