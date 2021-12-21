Plane collided with paraglider before fatal crash in Fulshear-area field, FAA says

.@FAANews confirms two people died (based in preliminary info) pic.twitter.com/NLoHM67YR0 — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) December 21, 2021

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane crashed into a field in Fort Bend County Tuesday morning, killing at least two people.Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that a single-engine Cessna 208 plane crashed around 9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bowser.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed shortly after it collided with a paraglider midair. One person was on board each aircraft, FAA said.Officials said the pilot in the Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the plane belongs to a "sportsman's club."SkyEye video from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from the crash. At least one parachute was also seen on the ground in the area.