Woman killed in multivehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash at 19300 W Lake Houston Pkwy @ 1960. Three vehicles involved. One person, female late 60s, was transported to a hospital where she was confirmed deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CU3EPITtk1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 17, 2022

Please avoid the area of West Lake Houston just north of 1960. The roadway will be closed so accident investigators can process a fatal crash scene. Please pray for the families involved. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/IvzdmWE1GY — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) June 17, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a car crash involving three vehicles in northeast Harris County on Friday afternoon, according to deputies.At about 3:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway at FM 1960.A woman, described to be in her late 60s, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, HCSO said.HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division warns drivers to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. It is not said what led to the crash."Please avoid the area of West Lake Houston just north of 1960. The roadway will be closed so accident investigators can process a fatal crash scene. Please pray for the families involved," HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division said in a tweet.