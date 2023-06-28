2nd suspect charged in August 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old, who is currently in Fort Bend County custody, has come forward and admitted his alleged involvement in the 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old Patrick Jackson Jr., authorities said.

Markell Hardyway is the second suspect to be charged with Jackson's death.

Jackson was shot and killed on Aug. 7, 2022, at 9550 Deering Drive. HPD said the shooting stemmed from a possible dispute between the suspect and Jackson.

At the scene, Jackson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

In April 2023, months after the shooting, a 15-year-old who was already in custody for a different crime was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation on a murder charge for his involvement in the case.

Hardyway's role in the shooting was not immediately disclosed, but authorities said he admitted being involved.