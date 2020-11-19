Person killed when 2 vehicles roll over on West Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 constables are asking drivers in northwest Harris County to steer clear of Sam Houston Parkway's main lanes near Hollister Street as they work to clean up a deadly rollover wreck involving two vehicles.

According to a post from Constable Mark Herman, a person involved in the crash was ejected from a vehicle and has since died from severe injuries.



Growing traffic jams were reported as all westbound lanes of Sam Houston Parkway remain closed for investigation.

