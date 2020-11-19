Person killed when 2 vehicles roll over on West Sam Houston Parkway

FATALITY CRASH



Constables are working a 2 vehicle rollover crash on the main lanes of the North Sam Houston Parkway West at Hollister Street.



One occupant was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.



All Westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway are shut down. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/tFiyeqUZSS — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 constables are asking drivers in northwest Harris County to steer clear of Sam Houston Parkway's main lanes near Hollister Street as they work to clean up a deadly rollover wreck involving two vehicles.According to a post from Constable Mark Herman, a person involved in the crash was ejected from a vehicle and has since died from severe injuries.Growing traffic jams were reported as all westbound lanes of Sam Houston Parkway remain closed for investigation.