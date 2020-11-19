Person killed when 2 vehicles roll over on West Sam Houston Parkway

According to a post from Constable Mark Herman, a person involved in the crash was ejected from a vehicle and has since died from severe injuries.
FATALITY CRASH— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 19, 2020
Constables are working a 2 vehicle rollover crash on the main lanes of the North Sam Houston Parkway West at Hollister Street.
One occupant was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
All Westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway are shut down. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/tFiyeqUZSS
Growing traffic jams were reported as all westbound lanes of Sam Houston Parkway remain closed for investigation.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!