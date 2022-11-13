Man killed while changing tire on Beltway after 6-vehicle crash, including deputy car, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after causing a multivehicle crash that left another man dead who was changing his tire on the freeway, according to investigators.

At about 1:30 a.m., Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Deputies responded to a major crash on the W. Sam Houston Parkway Toll Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found at least six cars crashed on the freeway.

One car that was speeding hit another car, causing that car to lose control and skid into a man who was changing a tire in the right emergency lane, according to deputies.

Investigators said four other cars also skidded and wrecked, causing at least six cars to crash. The man changing his tire died at the scene.

The driver causing the initial accident also died at the scene.

While deputies were blocking the freeway, a possible DWI driver crashed into the side of a Precinct 5 deputy car. Minor injuries in that crash.

Precinct 5 officials urge people to wait for help with a flat tire.