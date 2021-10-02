Driver killed after crashing into Highlands ditch

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash and alcohol may have been a factor, authorities said.it happened around 11 p.m. along West Houston Street and North Magnolia.The vehicle involved ran a stop sign and drove into a ditch, according to investigators. They said there were signs the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.