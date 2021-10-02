HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash and alcohol may have been a factor, authorities said.
it happened around 11 p.m. along West Houston Street and North Magnolia.
The vehicle involved ran a stop sign and drove into a ditch, according to investigators. They said there were signs the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
Driver killed after crashing into Highlands ditch
