fatal crash

Driver killed after crashing into Highlands ditch

Driver killed after crashing into Highlands ditch

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash and alcohol may have been a factor, authorities said.

it happened around 11 p.m. along West Houston Street and North Magnolia.

The vehicle involved ran a stop sign and drove into a ditch, according to investigators. They said there were signs the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
