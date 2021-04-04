fatal crash

1 dead in fiery SE Houston crash

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in fiery SE Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died early Sunday in a fiery crash in southeast Houston.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of El Dorado Boulevard near Galveston Road.

The driver of a red pickup truck was on El Dorado when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into several trees and ruptured a gas line before catching fire, according to Houston police.

The truck was consumed by fire and the driver was not able to escape, police said. While there weren't any apparent witnesses to the crash, video captured shortly after showed the fire.

The driver wasn't immediately able to be identified by authorities.

Investigators were still working to determine what may have led to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashcar firetraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Pedestrian killed in SW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Harris County Pct. 4 constable sergeant killed in NW Houston crash
Driver in BMW killed in SW Houston high-speed crash
Driver killed in Baytown head-on crash, innocent driver injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed in SW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Houston-area churches offer in-person worship for Easter Sunday
East End bar owner says doctors can't remove a stray bullet from abdomen
Good Samaritans help family of 5 after rollover accident
Locals who knew MLK remember his life
Baylor faces Gonzaga in National Championship
A recap of the news for Sunday, April 4
Show More
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Overall pleasant Sunday with mild to warm temps and a few showers
Bayou City nears 100 homicides so far in 2021
3 injured in Second Ward shooting when bullet rips through bar wall
University of Houston's men's basketball team ends great season
More TOP STORIES News