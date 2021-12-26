arrest

Woman, not child, confirmed dead in SW Houston crash on Christmas Eve

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, not child, confirmed dead in SW Houston crash on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in southwest Houston was believed to have killed a child and a man, but on Sunday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said a medical examiner confirmed the child was a woman.

At the scene on Friday, Sean Teare, the chief of vehicular crimes with the district attorney's office, said a child, approximately 8 or 9 years old had died after being ejected from the car. The Harris County Medical Examiner's office has not yet released the woman's age.

Court records say 20-year-old Alessio Bevinetto was arrested and charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash. Bevinetto was charged with two counts of failing to render aid deaths at the scene in the 7100 block of South Gessner near Neff.



Authorities said they believe Bevinetto was intoxicated when his pickup truck crashed into a Camry that was attempting to cross the road. Teare said Bevinetto will now face charges of intoxication manslaughter because officials have no way of proving the suspect did not drink after he fled the scene.

In that Camry was driver Juan Sapon and Martha Sapon, according to court records.

Juan was at a stop sign and thought he had enough time to cross the road, according to authorities. Due to the pickup truck's high rate of speed, the truck crashed into the Camry as it attempted to stop, police said.

Martha and Juan were both pronounced dead at the scene. The DA's office said the victims were a couple.

"It's totally unfair. No fault of their own," said Teare. "This individual didn't even have the compassion to stay and make sure they were OK or call police."

Based on evidence found by officials at the scene, Teare said Bevinetto is believed to be an Italian national and is not a U.S. citizen. HPD officials arrested Bevinetto late Friday night at his apartment, according to Teare.

Bevinetto admitted to police he caused the crash and now he could face manslaughter charges, Teare said.

Bevinetto was given a $500,000 bond combined for both charges. He is due back in court Jan. 3, 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhit and runcrimearrestfatal crashwoman killedman killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
DA's office will meet to reconsider Houston truck driver's sentence
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed child and driver, records say
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News