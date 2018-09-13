STYLE & FASHION

Sweater on REVOLVE website meant to shine light on cyber-bullying, company says

EMBED </>More Videos

A $168 sweater sparked immediate social media uproar after it was posted for purchase by online retailer REVOLVE.

By ABC7.com staff
A $168 sweater sparked immediate social media uproar after it was posted for purchase by online retailer REVOLVE.

The sweater reads in bold "BEING FAT IS NOT BEAUTIFUL, IT'S AN EXCUSE."

A spokesperson for REVOLVE said the sweater, which was made by Southern California-based designer LPA, was actually meant to empower women.

The piece of clothing was allegedly part of a collection that was set to debut Thursday as a "direct commentary on the modern day 'normality' of cyber-bullying and the shared desire to create a community for those most affected by the epidemic."

The spokesperson said proceeds were set to benefit "Girls Write Now," but the item was released "without context of the overall campaign."

The designer behind the brand is now reportedly calling it a misguided attempt to reclaim those words.

The sweater has since been removed from REVOLVE's website, and the spokesperson said a total of $20,000 is being donated to "'Girls Write Now' in the hopes that those who need it can still benefit from what was to be a meaningful, insightful and impactful collaboration by LPA."

Read the statement from REVOLVE to Eyewitness News below:
This morning, images of a forth coming LPA collection were prematurely released on Revolve.com. The capsule collection - originally conceived by LPA alongside Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Paloma Elsesser - was set to debut tomorrow as a direct commentary on the modern day "normality" of cyber-bullying and the shared desire to create a community for those most affected by the epidemic. Proceeds were set to benefit "Girls Write Now", a charity focused on mentoring underserved young women and helping them find their voices and tell their stories through writing.

The prematurely released images featured on Revolve.com were not only included without context of the overall campaign but regrettably featured one of the pieces on a model who's size was not reflective of the piece's commentary on body positivity. We at Revolve sincerely apologize to all those involved - particularly Lena, Emily, Cara, Suki and Paloma - our loyal customers, and the community as a whole for this error.

SEE ALSO: 'I am a feminist too' T-shirt for boys sparks controversy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionconsumeronline shoppingshoppingsocial mediaviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Lilly Pulitzer semi-annual sale begins with a crash
Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
Whataburger gifted superfan Randy Rogers custom boots
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
CHURCH SCANDAL: Conroe priest allegedly molested teens
Abuse accuser after priest's arrest: 'I can't believe it's happening'
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Man finds elderly parents' bodies after apparent murder-suicide
Former A&M football star accused of attack on 2 women
Show More
Man charged with murder after body found in recycle bin
13 men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex
A look back at Hurricane Ike 10 years later
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Digital Deal of the Day
More News