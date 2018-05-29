'I am a feminist too' T-shirt for boys sparks controversy

A T-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media.J. Crew posted a photo on Instagram Friday showing a boy in a T-shirt that reads, "I am a feminist too."It quickly received a rush of comments.Some people felt in the current climate, the word "feminist" has a political slant and demanded J.Crew keep kids out of politics.Others praised J. Crew for supporting equality among children.The company issued a statement saying, "J. Crew stands for equality, and is for everybody."