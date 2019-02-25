- Lady Gaga wore a custom Alexander McQueen dress on the red carpet.
I found a similar look on Amazon for $39.
- Regina King wore a white Oscar de la Renta dress.
This off the shoulder white dress with slit from lulus.com was the closest I could find to this look for $94.
- Angela Bassett wore a hot pink one shoulder dress.
You can get this look for about $65 on chiccoutureonline. They have over a million followers on Instagram, but make sure you read the reviews before ordering.
We're talking Oscar looks for less! Mind you, these dresses are custom made for the celebs, so these are our best attempts to find a similar look.
fashionoscar fashionsOscarslady gagastretch your dollar
