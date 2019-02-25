STYLE & FASHION

TEXAS AT THE OSCARS: Lady Gaga wears dress by designer from Lone Star State

EMBED </>More Videos

A STAR IS BORN: Lady Gaga rocked the awards in a dress created by a Texas designer.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A star is born, and she shined bright in a dress made by a Texas designer.

On Sunday night, Lady Gaga accepted the Oscar for best original song wearing a Brandon Maxwell black duchess satin racerback gown.

Maxwell, who is originally from Longview and went to college at St. Edward's University in Austin, wrote on Instagram about the moment he calls "without a doubt one of the proudest days of my life and career."

"Gaga, you have made me feel like an Oscar winner every day since the day I met you," Maxwell continued. "You have made my dreams come true and held my hand tightly on the journey to becoming who I am."



The win was Lady Gaga's first Academy Award. As she accepted her golden statue for "Shallow," featured in the movie "A Star is Born" that she co-starred in with actor Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga had some moving words about hard work and not giving up.

"If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going," she said.

You can see more of her acceptance speech here.

Lady Gaga wasn't the only high-profile client of Maxwell's on the red carpet.

"American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" actress Sarah Paulson popped in a woolen silk wrap gown in fushia.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashiontexas newsOscarsacademy awardsTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Oscar looks for less
Jason Momoa's matching pink tux and scrunchie are Oscars gold
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
Two new rides for thrill seekers at HLSR Carnival
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Oscar looks for less
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Show More
Man warns about Lyft driver's alleged 'vomit scam'
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming neighborhood
THE 60: Lady Gaga wears Texas designer's dress to Oscars
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
More News