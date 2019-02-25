A star is born, and she shined bright in a dress made by a Texas designer.On Sunday night, Lady Gaga accepted the Oscar for best original song wearing a Brandon Maxwell black duchess satin racerback gown.Maxwell, who is originally from Longview and went to college at St. Edward's University in Austin, wrote on Instagram about the moment he calls "without a doubt one of the proudest days of my life and career.""Gaga, you have made me feel like an Oscar winner every day since the day I met you," Maxwell continued. "You have made my dreams come true and held my hand tightly on the journey to becoming who I am."The win was Lady Gaga's first Academy Award. As she accepted her golden statue for "Shallow," featured in the movie "A Star is Born" that she co-starred in with actor Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga had some moving words about hard work and not giving up."If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going," she said.Lady Gaga wasn't the only high-profile client of Maxwell's on the red carpet."American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" actress Sarah Paulson popped in a woolen silk wrap gown in fushia.